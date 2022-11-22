Woman charged with burglarizing ex’s Southwest Bexar County home, setting it on fire, records show

Senaida Marie Soto, 23, has been charged with arson of a habitation/place of assembly and burglary of a habitation, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested after she burglarized her ex-boyfriend’s home, set it on fire and FaceTimed him to show him the damage, according to deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness saw Soto taking items from her ex-boyfriend’s home in Southwest Bexar County on Sunday and putting them in her gray Kia Optima, charging documents state.

The suspect then drove away before the home was completely engulfed in flames, the witness told authorities.

During that time, Soto allegedly FaceTimed her ex-boyfriend and showed a chair on fire inside his home.

She told him, “I hope your stuff is going to be ok,” and then ended the call, the affidavit states.

Records show she was arrested on Monday. Her bond is set at $165,000.

