San Antonio police searching for suspect in Loop 1604 shooting

The shooting happened on October 29 in the 9000 block of W Loop 1604

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Suspect vehicle in Loop 1604 shooting on October 29. (SAPD)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a driver on Loop 1604 in late October.

A driver was traveling north in the 9000 block of W Loop 1604 N, approaching New Guilbeau Road, around 9:12 p.m. on October 29 when they noticed someone following them.

The driver noticed a white sedan was following them when the sedan switched lanes, drove past them, and shot toward them, SAPD said.

The suspect shot at the right passenger side of the victim’s vehicle, hitting the driver.

Police said the suspect was seen exiting the Loop 1604 main lanes, traveling toward Braun Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867. Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

