66º

LIVE

Local News

Viral video shows someone clinging to H-E-B truck on Texas highway

‘Please do not attempt to cling to the back of a moving truck,’ police say

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: H-E-B, Trending, Video
Screenshot from Miguel Llanas Facebook page. (Facebook)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A viral video posted to Facebook Tuesday shows someone clinging to the back of an H-E-B truck on a highway in Corpus Christi.

Miguel Llanas posted the video with the caption “Corpus at its finest.”

Corpus Christi police told 3NEWS that the incident was never reported to police but noted that anyone found clinging to a truck could face criminal charges.

“Please do not attempt to cling to the back of a moving truck. Semi trucks are designed to carry cargo, not passengers. Stunts like this not only place yourself, but the driver of the vehicle and surrounding drivers and passengers in danger,” Corpus police told 3NEWS.

The video has amassed more than 250,000 views in two days.

More headlines:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email