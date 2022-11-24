Viral video shows someone clinging to H-E-B truck on Texas highway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A viral video posted to Facebook Tuesday shows someone clinging to the back of an H-E-B truck on a highway in Corpus Christi.

Miguel Llanas posted the video with the caption “Corpus at its finest.”

Corpus Christi police told 3NEWS that the incident was never reported to police but noted that anyone found clinging to a truck could face criminal charges.

“Please do not attempt to cling to the back of a moving truck. Semi trucks are designed to carry cargo, not passengers. Stunts like this not only place yourself, but the driver of the vehicle and surrounding drivers and passengers in danger,” Corpus police told 3NEWS.

The video has amassed more than 250,000 views in two days.

