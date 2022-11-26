Families celebrate Christmas season at Ford Holiday River Parade

Thousands of people filled the San Antonio River Walk Friday night for the 41st Ford Holiday River Parade and River Lighting. KSAT's Allysa Cole talked to some of the many spectators who turned out for the beloved San Antonio tradition.

San Antonio – Thousands of people gathered for the 41st annual Ford Holiday River Parade at the San Antonio River Walk on Friday.

This year’s theme highlighted traditions from around the world. One of the multicultural groups present at the event included the Salsa On2 School holiday dancers.

“It’s two hours of waving and dancing for people and letting them express a smile,” said one of the participants.

During the event, the energy from the parade built excitement among the crowd. Spectating children shared what they are anticipating the most on Christmas Day. “The presents,” said one young girl.

Families at the event said the most special part of the evening was simply making memories during a cherished tradition.

“We’re visiting my brother who is in the military. He’s getting ready to get shipped off to Maryland next week. We’re celebrating Thanksgiving with him from Port Neches, Texas,” one family shared.