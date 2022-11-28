54º

San Fernando Cathedral Church announces return to full Communion tradition before Christmas

Catholics in San Antonio are again participating in Holy Communion, The Blood of Christ, ceremony since beginning of COVID-19 pandemic

Allysa Cole, Reporter

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Sunday marks the first day of Advent, the first of four Sundays before Christmas.

It is a special occasion for some because it is the first time at San Fernando Cathedral that many Catholics in San Antonio are being offered the full Blood of Christ Communion during mass since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s nice to be getting back into normal and doing the old stuff we used to do back in pre-COVID,” said church member, Joshua Rodriguez.

He and others took out the time to describe what it’s like being part of the traditional practice after it was on pause for years due to COVID-19 health concerns.

The Archbishop of San Antonio, Gustavo Garcia-Siller, said medical research indicates it is safe to carry out the communion practice again. “It’s an adjustment, even for us to reorganize ourselves and always with a freedom for those who wish to receive it,” Archbishop Garcia-Siller said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 86% of people in Bexar County have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot.

“In Advent, we are waiting for Christmas and so what a great time to get our communities preparing to receive the body and blood of Christ,” Archbishop Garcia-Siller said.

Church leaders said anyone planning to attend future mass services should know participating in the full communion is an option and not a requirement.

Allysa Cole is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in September 2022. She previously worked in the Rio Grande Valley at KGBT, KRGV and Azteca Valle. She started her career at WHPM FOX23 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, after graduating from University of Southern Mississippi. Allysa is a Detroit native.

