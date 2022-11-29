Runners, walkers can get discounts at these San Antonio restaurants, bars for Rock ‘n’ Roll weekend

Runners compete during the Humana Rock 'n' Roll San Antonio Marathon & 1/2 Marathon on December 08, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Runners and walkers participating in this weekend’s 2022 Certified Piedmontese Beef Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series in downtown San Antonio can take advantage of a few perks in their preparation and celebration.

According to Rock ‘n’ Roll website, participants can show up at a variety of local restaurants, bars and coffee shops and show their proof of registration for deals.

Proof of participation includes a participant’s bib, medal or confirmation.

The 5K and 10K races are slated to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, just east of downtown and the half-marathon and marathon races and expected to start at 7 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, near City Hall.

The majority of the ideas start on Thursday, Dec. 1 and continue through the weekend.

Here are the local perks for participants:

Black Laboratory Brewing: Participants can receive 20% off their in-house tab from Dec. 1-4.

CommonWealth Coffee and Bakery: Get 10% off breakfast and lunch between Dec. 1-4.

Dough Pizzeria Napoletana: Runners and walkers can get $20 off food and non-alcohol beverages between Dec. 2-4.

Elsewhere Texas: Guests can receive 20% off drinks between Dec. 1-5.

Halcyon Coffee + Bar + Lounge: Get 10% off food and beverages between Dec. 1-4.

Howl at the Moon: Guests can get into the downtown bar for free between Dec. 1-4.

Roadmap Brewing Co.: Get $4 pints between Dec. 1-4.

San Antonio Museum of Art: People can receive $2 off general admission between Dec. 1-4.

San Antonio Spurs: Get up to 40% off lower-level and balcony seats for home games on Dec. 2 and Dec. 4.

Southwest Elixirs: Participants can receive a marathon smoothie and 10% off between Dec. 1-4.

On Sunday, there will be free entertainment at UTSA Downtown/Bill Miller Plaza until 2:30 p.m.

DJ Cable will play from 8 a.m.-10:50 p.m. and noon-2:30 p.m., and Ozomatli will play from 11 a.m.-noon.

The festival is open to the public.

