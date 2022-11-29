75º

LIVE

Local News

Runners, walkers can get discounts at these San Antonio restaurants, bars for Rock ‘n’ Roll weekend

There are also discounts for two upcoming Spurs games

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fitness, San Antonio, Downtown, Outdoors
Runners compete during the Humana Rock 'n' Roll San Antonio Marathon & 1/2 Marathon on December 08, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Ronald Martinez, 2019 Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Runners and walkers participating in this weekend’s 2022 Certified Piedmontese Beef Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series in downtown San Antonio can take advantage of a few perks in their preparation and celebration.

According to Rock ‘n’ Roll website, participants can show up at a variety of local restaurants, bars and coffee shops and show their proof of registration for deals.

Proof of participation includes a participant’s bib, medal or confirmation.

The 5K and 10K races are slated to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, just east of downtown and the half-marathon and marathon races and expected to start at 7 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, near City Hall.

The majority of the ideas start on Thursday, Dec. 1 and continue through the weekend.

Here are the local perks for participants:

  • Black Laboratory Brewing: Participants can receive 20% off their in-house tab from Dec. 1-4.
  • CommonWealth Coffee and Bakery: Get 10% off breakfast and lunch between Dec. 1-4.
  • Dough Pizzeria Napoletana: Runners and walkers can get $20 off food and non-alcohol beverages between Dec. 2-4.
  • Elsewhere Texas: Guests can receive 20% off drinks between Dec. 1-5.
  • Halcyon Coffee + Bar + Lounge: Get 10% off food and beverages between Dec. 1-4.
  • Howl at the Moon: Guests can get into the downtown bar for free between Dec. 1-4.
  • Roadmap Brewing Co.: Get $4 pints between Dec. 1-4.
  • San Antonio Museum of Art: People can receive $2 off general admission between Dec. 1-4.
  • San Antonio Spurs: Get up to 40% off lower-level and balcony seats for home games on Dec. 2 and Dec. 4.
  • Southwest Elixirs: Participants can receive a marathon smoothie and 10% off between Dec. 1-4.

On Sunday, there will be free entertainment at UTSA Downtown/Bill Miller Plaza until 2:30 p.m.

DJ Cable will play from 8 a.m.-10:50 p.m. and noon-2:30 p.m., and Ozomatli will play from 11 a.m.-noon.

The festival is open to the public.

Read also:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter