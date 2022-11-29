Everything to know about San Antonio Rock ‘n’ Roll marathon, half-marathon

SAN ANTONIO – Thousands of runners will pound the streets this weekend for the 2022 Certified Piedmontese Beef Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series in San Antonio.

The 5K and 10K races are slated to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday just east of downtown and the half-marathon and marathon races and expected to start at 7 a.m. Sunday near City Hall.

Here’s what to know about the big race weekend.

Rock ‘n’ Roll weekend starts with the expo

Before runners head to the start line, they will need to go to the expo to pick up their bibs and other swag.

The Heath and Fitness Expo will be at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, like in previous years.

The expo will be open from noon-7 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday.

To find your bib number before visiting the expo, click here. Runners must also show a valid proof of identification, like a driver’s license, state ID or passport.

Runners may also pick up a relative or friend’s bib, t-shirt and gear bag.

The routes

Unlike in recent years, the start and finish lines for the marathon and half-marathon will not be located near Hemisfair.

Both courses will start at San Antonio City Hall and head up north to Broadway and Brackenridge Park. At mile five, both races will enter Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston and wind through the base for three miles.

The half-marathon course will head back downtown, while the marathon course will head to the East and Southeast Sides before going back west to downtown.

Both races will end in front of the UTSA downtown campus.

The time limits for the half and full marathons are four and seven hours, respectively. The Rock ‘n’ Roll San Antonio Marathon is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, just like all Rock ‘n’ Roll marathons.

The 5K and 10K courses will begin near St. Paul Square, snake up to the Tobin Hill area and then head south to Travis Park, like in previous years.

The time limits for the 5K and 10K races are one and two hours, respectively.

Street closures

Dozens of streets along the 5K, 10K, marathon and half-marathon courses will be closed on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

On Sunday, the majority of closures will be in place between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. Streets will reopen on a rolling basis.

Saturday road closures:

Sunday road closures:

Parking

No parking — metered or free — will be allowed on the streets along the course. Participants can get a discount on parking when using SpotHero, a parking reservations app. For more information, click here.

On Saturday, parking will be available at the Alamodome Lot C.

On Sunday, free parking will be available at:

City Lot, Interstate 35, S. Pecos/La Trinidad between Martin and Commerce streets

UTSA Lots D3 and D4, S Pecos/La Trinidad between San Fernando and Guadalupe streets

UTSA Durango Lot, S Pecos/La Trinidad south of Cesar Chavez Avenue

To see a map of city-owned parking garages, click here.

After-race entertainment

On Sunday, there will be entertainment at UTSA Downtown/Bill Miller Plaza until 2:30 p.m.

DJ Cable will play from 8 a.m.-10:50 p.m. and noon-2:30 p.m., and Ozomatli will play from 11 a.m.-noon.

The festival is free and open to the public.

Perks for runners

Runners can cash in on a variety of perks, like discounts on coffee, beer and food. There is also a 50% discount for two upcoming Spurs games.

For more information, click here.