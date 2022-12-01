47º

San Antonio teen arrested after driving through New Braunfels plaza, crashing into building, police say

Police said the suspect ran off after crash

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, New Braunfels, NBPD
A 17-year-old man from San Antonio was arrested after he allegedly drove through Main Plaza in New Braunfels, crashed into a building and ran off, according to police. (New Braunfels Police Department)

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old from San Antonio was arrested after he allegedly drove through Main Plaza in New Braunfels and then crashed into a building and ran off, according to police.

New Braunfels police said the teen driver was traveling on West San Antonio Street toward Main Plaza after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and drove through the roundabout.

The car went through the plaza, causing minor damage, and then crashed into the New Braunfels Utilities building.

The driver ran off, but was later taken into custody, police said. He was taken to the hospital with injuries that were non-life threatening.

No one else was injured.

He is accused of driving while intoxicated, evading on foot, fleeing the scene of an accident and resisting arrest, police said.

