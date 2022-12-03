Man arrested for murder after woman found shot in the face, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was arrested for murder after he shot a woman in the face “for no reason,” according to an arrest affidavit.

Gregory Bernard Wilder, 33, was arrested Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old woman.

SAPD officers responded to a shooting in progress call on December 1, north of downtown, in the 5000 block of Glen Ridge Drive.

At the scene, officers found a woman lying in a pool of blood with a faint pulse. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to her face. The woman later died from her injury, police said.

Officers at the scene were told the suspect was approximately 25 years old and was named Greg. He fled on foot before police arrived.

A witness told an officer at the scene that the woman was taking drugs and appeared to be passing out when Wilder “freaked out” and pulled out a semi-automatic weapon. The witness said Wilder then shot the victim “for no reason” and fled the scene, SAPD said.

Officers obtained surveillance footage of the group earlier in the night at a convenience store. The witness was shown surveillance footage and identified the suspect as Greg, aka “Wiz.”

After multiple witnesses recounted the shooting and after collecting evidence, police were able to identify the suspect as Wilder.

He was arrested on the North Side without incident, police said.

According to Bexar County court records, Wilder remains in the Bexar County Jail and his bond is set at $200,000.