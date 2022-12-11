Man hospitalized after being shot in the head, San Antonio police says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head on the city’s Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to the shooting at 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4800 block of Ray Bon Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found a 34-year-old man lying outside the apartment with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the victim was shot following an argument between him and the 22-year-old suspect.

EMS transported the man in critical condition to an area hospital.

SAPD secured the scene and spoke with witnesses. Officers identified the suspect but were unable to locate him in the area.

This is an ongoing investigation.