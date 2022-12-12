Randy Rogers to donate over $75K to the Domestic Violence Crisis Center of Comal County

Well-known country singer Randy Rogers is donating more than $75K to the Crisis Center of Comal County.

The check presentation will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 12 at 655 Landa Street, according to a release.

Randy Roger’s donation will allow the center to provide resources to people in need.

The resources offered at the Crisis Center include a 24-hour crisis hotline, shelter, counseling and support groups, legal advocacy, filing for child support, case management, victim’s advocacy, and transportation, according to a release.

