Randy Rogers to donate over $75K to the Domestic Violence Crisis Center of Comal County

Check presentation will take place on Dec. 12 at 655 Landa Street

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Well-known country singer Randy Rogers is donating more than $75K to the Crisis Center of Comal County.

The check presentation will be at 11 a.m. on Dec. 12 at 655 Landa Street, according to a release.

Randy Roger’s donation will allow the center to provide resources to people in need.

The resources offered at the Crisis Center include a 24-hour crisis hotline, shelter, counseling and support groups, legal advocacy, filing for child support, case management, victim’s advocacy, and transportation, according to a release.

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

