Fire damages nail salon at Rim apartments; residents think it was false alarm

SAN ANTONIO – Due to recent false alarms, residents of a far Northwest Side apartment complex doubted the validity of a fire at a nail salon that is attached to the building, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at Fantasia Nail Bar in the 5800 block of Worthy Parkway, which is found at the Tribute at the Rim Apartments.

Firefighters said the fire broke out inside a back room of the nail salon that is attached to the apartment building. The fire was contained to only one room and it was knocked down quickly, fire officials said.

Authorities say the fire started in a tub of body wax. The fire set off the sprinkler system, but because wax floats on water it stayed on fire and then spread to some nearby boxes, firefighters said.

The fire triggered the alarm to the apartment complex, waking, but not alarming residents. Several residents at the apartment told KSAT12 that they are used to the alarm going off so many ignored it, thinking it was just another false alarm.

The residents say the complex had previously sent out a notice saying they had planned to do testing of the system later Wednesday, so that’s why many also failed to believe it was a real fire.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as 17 units answered the call.

There were no reported injuries.