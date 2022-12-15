VIA, H-E-B to provide free transportation to Feast of Sharing event

SAN ANTONIO – VIA Metropolitan Transit and H-E-B have partnered to provide free transportation for the Feast of Sharing event at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center on Dec. 22.

The transportation includes all mainline bus service, VIA Link, or VIAtrans service for registered patrons, according to a news release.

Passengers will need to inform the bus operator that they are attending the holiday event to ensure a free fare. Registered VIAtrans customers should schedule their trip in accordance with VIAtrans policies and procedures. Guests who ride VIAtrans will be dropped off and picked up at 900 E. Market St.

Riders who need more information regarding routes and schedules on the day of the event should call 210-362-2020.

The event is free and open to the public, and will be held in Exhibit Halls 1 and 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be food, music, activities for the family and a variety of free services.

The Feast of Sharing is back after being suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

