Early-morning fire at vacant home likely caused by homeless people trying to stay warm, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – An early-morning fire at a vacant home on the city’s West Side was likely started by the homeless in an attempt to keep warm, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 6:30 a.m. at a vacant house in the 200 block of Jesse Avenue, not far from Old Highway 90 and SW 37th Street.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames showing. The fire was quickly put out.

A fire captain with the SAFD said the vacant home was being used by homeless people in an attempt to get out of the cold. The back part of the home collapsed as a result of the flames, fire officials said.

No other homes were threatened by the fire. Firefighters searched and do not find anyone inside. The exact cause of the fire is not currently known.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as nine units answered the call.