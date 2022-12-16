52º

Early-morning fire at vacant home likely caused by homeless people trying to stay warm, SAFD says

Fire was called in around 6:30 a.m. in 200 block of Jesse Avenue on city’s West Side

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Steven Chavez, Photojournalist

Jesse Street vacant house fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – An early-morning fire at a vacant home on the city’s West Side was likely started by the homeless in an attempt to keep warm, the San Antonio Fire Department said.

The fire was called in around 6:30 a.m. at a vacant house in the 200 block of Jesse Avenue, not far from Old Highway 90 and SW 37th Street.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames showing. The fire was quickly put out.

A fire captain with the SAFD said the vacant home was being used by homeless people in an attempt to get out of the cold. The back part of the home collapsed as a result of the flames, fire officials said.

No other homes were threatened by the fire. Firefighters searched and do not find anyone inside. The exact cause of the fire is not currently known.

According to the San Antonio Fire Department website, as many as nine units answered the call.

