48º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Santa’s helpers spread Christmas cheer during Salvation Army’s Angel Tree event

Around 4,600 children along with some seniors signed up for the angel tree program.

Alexsis Page, Producer

Myra Arthur, Anchor/Reporter

Rick Medina, Video Editor

Tags: Salvation Army, Angel Tree, Christmas, Holidays

SAN ANTONIO – With less than a week left until Christmas, Santa’s sleigh is undoubtedly getting a final tune-up. But some helpers in San Antonio are already making some Christmas wishes come true.

Monday was the Angel Tree Distribution for the Salvation Army. The Angel Tree Program pairs the wish list of a child in need with a donor.

Dozens of volunteers were loading toys into trunks all morning.

Rudy Barron waited in line to get gifts for his daughter. He said he’s grateful for the program.

“I’d like to say thank you for helping support us -- help my daughter get a little more Christmas than what we could do for her. It’s a very helping hand,” Barron said.

With inflation still up over 7% this Christmas, the families KSAT spoke with say this 100% donor-driven program helps ease that burden during the holidays.

Ashley Robinette, a spokesperson for the Salvation Army, said this year saw a huge turnout of donations and volunteers.

“It was a little bit harder the last couple of years,” Robinette said. “We had a lot of families who needed assistance because we didn’t have a lot of volunteers. People weren’t able to come out because of the scare of COVID. This year, the giving is up, and so is the volunteerism.”

This year, around 4,600 children, along with some seniors, signed up for the Angel Tree Program.

Organizers were able to fulfill every wish.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Alexsis Page has been a News Producer at KSAT since 2019. A former military brat, she was born in Killeen, raised in El Paso, but calls Lawton, Oklahoma, home. She began her journalism career as an editor and later news producer at KSWO in Lawton and also produced at WICS/WRSP in Springfield, Illinois.

email

Myra Arthur is passionate about San Antonio and sharing its stories. She graduated high school in the Alamo City and always wanted to anchor and report in her hometown. Myra anchors KSAT News at 6:00 p.m. and hosts and reports for the streaming show, KSAT Explains. She joined KSAT in 2012 after anchoring and reporting in Waco and Corpus Christi.

email

twitter