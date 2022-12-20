UTSA wide receiver suspended following rollover crash near campus; police say he was ‘suspected of DWI’

SAN ANTONIO – The University of Texas at San Antonio’s athletics program has suspended football standout Joshua Cephus following a crash in which he was accused of driving while intoxicated.

A San Antonio police report obtained by KSAT 12 News shows that Cephus, a senior wide receiver, was driving southbound on Babcock Road at UTSA Boulevard near Main Campus when he crashed at 3:25 a.m. on Dec. 9.

Cephus, who was driving a 2009 Nissan Maxima, told officers that he was turning left and had a green light, but he lost control of the vehicle and rolled it over, the report states.

He had a passenger in his car — fellow UTSA football player Emmanuel Odetola, a freshman with the Roadrunners.

They both refused Emergency Medical Services, the report said, but Cephus was “suspected of DWI as he had been drinking.”

Cephus was taken to the central magistrate’s office to provide a blood sample. The report said that at the time, the results of the blood sample were pending.

SAPD stated that Cephus was later taken to a hospital for his injuries. Ricardo Guzman, a public information officer with SAPD, told KSAT on Tuesday that “as of right now he has not been booked.”

The accident happened the morning of UTSA’s Rowdy River Rally at the Arneson River Parade to celebrate the team’s C-USA championship title.

The team went on the play the Cure Bowl against Troy in Orlando, Fla. on Friday, but the star receiver was noticeably absent.

Cephus did not play in the bowl game for unknown reasons at the time.

In a statement, a UTSA Athletics Department spokesperson said he has since been suspended.

“We are aware of an incident involving Joshua Cephus. We continue to gather more information. In the meantime, per our department policy, he has been suspended from all team activities,” the statement reads.

Read also: