Warm up from the chilly weather with KSAT anchor Ursula Pari’s Holy Trinity Chili Recipe

SAN ANTONIO – As the weather begins to chill throughout Texas, many plan on staying home wrapped in warmth. KSAT’s Ursula Pari shares her recipe for her Holy Trinity Chili, guaranteed to make you warm this cool holiday season!

Ingredients

1.5 lbs diced sirloin

3 slices chopped bacon

1 diced hatch peppers

1 Tbsp of cumin

1 Tbsp Cajun spice like Tony Chachere’s

1 Tbsp smoked paprika

3 1/2 tablespoons of chili powder HEB Pico de Gallo

1 diced white onion

1 diced red bell pepper

32 oz fire-roasted tomatoes

16 oz red kidney beans Goya sofrito

Note: You can buy cans of hatch green chilies in the canned vegetable area of H-E-B. Make sure to get the hot kind, not the mild kind.

Directions

Place meat and chopped bacon in a pan and brown.

Once browned, add vegetables and cook for an additional 10 minutes.

Finally, add the remaining ingredients and bring the chili to a boil for 20 minutes.

Allow the food to chill for one hour before topping it with cheese, sour cream, and tortilla chips!

Stay warm and enjoy your warm bowl of chili!