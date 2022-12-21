42º

Warm up from the chilly weather with KSAT anchor Ursula Pari’s Holy Trinity Chili Recipe

Ursula Pari, Anchor

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – As the weather begins to chill throughout Texas, many plan on staying home wrapped in warmth. KSAT’s Ursula Pari shares her recipe for her Holy Trinity Chili, guaranteed to make you warm this cool holiday season!

Ingredients
  • 1.5 lbs diced sirloin
  • 3 slices chopped bacon
  • 1 diced hatch peppers
  • 1 Tbsp of cumin
  • 1 Tbsp Cajun spice like Tony Chachere’s
  • 1 Tbsp smoked paprika
  • 3 1/2 tablespoons of chili powder HEB Pico de Gallo
  • 1 diced white onion
  • 1 diced red bell pepper
  • 32 oz fire-roasted tomatoes
  • 16 oz red kidney beans Goya sofrito

Note: You can buy cans of hatch green chilies in the canned vegetable area of H-E-B. Make sure to get the hot kind, not the mild kind.

Directions

Place meat and chopped bacon in a pan and brown.

Once browned, add vegetables and cook for an additional 10 minutes.

Finally, add the remaining ingredients and bring the chili to a boil for 20 minutes.

Allow the food to chill for one hour before topping it with cheese, sour cream, and tortilla chips!

Stay warm and enjoy your warm bowl of chili!

About the Authors:

Ursula Pari has been a staple of television news in Texas at KSAT 12 News since 1996 and a veteran of broadcast journalism for more than 30 years.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email