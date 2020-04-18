San Antonio – KSAT 12 News anchor Ursula Pari shares an easy recipe for a Louisiana favorite: red beans and rice.

Did you know that Ursula is related to the Tony Chachere family? That’s right. That pretty much makes Ursula culinary Louisiana royalty.

Find her recipe below

“Texas Eats” is a spin-off of the ever-popular "SA Live,” which has won in the ratings race since the first day it launched nearly five years ago.

Ursula Pari’s Instant Pot Red Beans and Rice Recipe

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons canola oil

1 pound smoked sliced jalapeno sausage (Kiobassa has a good one) or andouille sausage (you can order it delivered from Don’s Specialty Meats in Scott, Louisiana)

1 yellow onion-diced

1/2 cup chopped green onion

1 green bell pepper - diced

1-2 stalks celery – diced

4 cloves garlic - crushed

1 pound bag of red beans (Camellia is best)

5 cups chicken stock or water

3 bay leaves

1 teaspoon basil

½ teaspoon thyme

1/8 teaspoon sage

Added Seasoning to taste:

Tony Chachere’s Cajun Seasons (salt-free if you got it) (the sausage provides a lot of sodium, so you not need to add salt)

Hot sauce

Black pepper

Serve over hot white rice

Directions:

Press Sauté button on Instapot.

Add 1 tablespoon oil, sausage and sauté for about 5 minutes, then remove.

Add 2 tablespoon oil, onions and bell pepper, sauté for another 5 minutes

Return the sausage and the remaining ingredients and stir.

Turn off pot Sauté, lock lid in place, seal the valve, and press High-Pressure Cook for 35 minutes.

When the timer goes off, let the pressure release naturally for 10 minutes or so

Unseal and remove the lid.

Remove one or two ladles of beans.. and crush in a bowl to desired consistency and return to the pot. If not cooked through, pressure cook for another 10 minutes.