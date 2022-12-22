Gas prices drop for Texans amid holidays; gallons are $2 less now compared to summer high

SAN ANTONIO – Drivers in Texas are seeing lower gas prices as they hit the road for the holidays, according to AAA.

AAA says the statewide gas price average is $2.62 a gallon for regular unleaded fuel as of Thursday. In San Antonio, that average is even lower at $2.48 a gallon.

That’s about $2 less per gallon compared to the high gas prices of mid-June, when the state average was about $4.70 a gallon.

“Falling gas prices may incentivize even more people than anticipated to make a last-minute decision to travel,” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said in a news release.

AAA says that the statewide average gas price is about 27 cents less per gallon compared to Dec. 22, 2021.

Gas prices over time in Bexar County:

Drivers in McAllen should see the cheapest price of gas at $2.41 a gallon, and drivers in El Paso will see the highest price at $2.90 a gallon.

The release added that more than 8 million Texans are expected to travel this holiday season, even with the arctic blast moving into the Lone Star State.

“AAA recommends drivers assess the weather along their route before heading out and that their vehicle is well-maintained with a well-stocked emergency roadside kit,” Armbruster said.

Read also: