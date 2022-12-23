32º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Leon Valley firefighters rescue family from house fire

No one was injured in fire

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Northwest Side, Leon Valley, Shavano Park, Castle Hills, Balcones Heights

SAN ANTONIO – A family is safe Friday morning after they were rescued from a house fire on the Northwest Side.

Leon Valley firefighters responded to the fire at 1 a.m. in the 7000 block of Settlers Ridge, near Huebner and Bandera Roads.

There, they saw flames coming out of the attic. Fire crews were able to safely get everyone out of the house and quickly extinguish the flames.

Balcones Heights, Castle Hills and Shavano Park fire departments also responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time. No one was injured.

Read also:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas joined KSAT in the fall of 2019. Her skills include content management, engagement and reporting.

email

twitter