Leon Valley firefighters rescue family from house fire

SAN ANTONIO – A family is safe Friday morning after they were rescued from a house fire on the Northwest Side.

Leon Valley firefighters responded to the fire at 1 a.m. in the 7000 block of Settlers Ridge, near Huebner and Bandera Roads.

There, they saw flames coming out of the attic. Fire crews were able to safely get everyone out of the house and quickly extinguish the flames.

Balcones Heights, Castle Hills and Shavano Park fire departments also responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time. No one was injured.

