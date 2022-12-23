1 person killed, several others hospitalized after major crash on Southwest Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and several are in the hospital, including children, after a major crash on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened Thursday evening in the 100 block of S General McMullen.

Police said the crash involved two vehicles, but it’s unknown which direction they were traveling before the collision.

One person died at the scene, and five others -- two children and three adults -- were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries, according to SAPD.

CPS Energy is working the scene to help stabilize powerlines so officers can finish processing the crash.

SAPD said the crash was not weather-related, but officers believe intoxication may have been involved.

The road will be closed for a few hours as emergency crews continue to investigate. We’ll bring more details as they become available.