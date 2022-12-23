18º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

1 person killed, several others hospitalized after major crash on Southwest Side, SAPD says

Children among those hospitalized

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

Patty Santos, Reporter

Tags: Crash, Southwest Side, SAPD, Police

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and several are in the hospital, including children, after a major crash on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened Thursday evening in the 100 block of S General McMullen.

Police said the crash involved two vehicles, but it’s unknown which direction they were traveling before the collision.

One person died at the scene, and five others -- two children and three adults -- were taken to area hospitals with serious injuries, according to SAPD.

CPS Energy is working the scene to help stabilize powerlines so officers can finish processing the crash.

SAPD said the crash was not weather-related, but officers believe intoxication may have been involved.

The road will be closed for a few hours as emergency crews continue to investigate. We’ll bring more details as they become available.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter

Adam Barraza is a photojournalist at KSAT 12 and an El Paso native. He interned at KVIA, the local ABC affiliate, while still in high school. He then moved to San Antonio and, after earning a degree from San Antonio College and the University of the Incarnate Word, started working in news. He’s also a diehard Dodgers fan and an avid sneakerhead.

email