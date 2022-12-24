Boil water notice issued for Bandera residents in Enchanted River Estates

A loss of pressure in the water system has led to a boil water notice affecting all 157 customers in the Enchanted River Estates subdivision in Bandera.

The boil water notice was announced just after 5 p.m. on Saturday by Texas Water Utilities in a press release.

“Due to a loss of pressure in the distribution system, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required Enchanted River Estates water system... to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc),” the release reads.

Children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are especially susceptible to harmful bacteria and are urged to comply with the notice.

“To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes,” the news release states. “The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.”

Water users affected by the notice can also purchase bottled water or use another suitable source of drinking water.

The notice will be in effect until water sample testing indicates that water is safe for consumption, officials said.

At that time, the boil water notice will be rescinded and residents will be notified.

The subdivision is located east of Highway 16 and north of Highway 173, just east of Bandera.

Customers with questions regarding this notice may contact the company at 1-866-654-7992 or check the Boil Water Notice section of swwc.com. Media with inquiries about this notice may contact the company at Communications_TX@swwc.com.