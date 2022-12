Kerrville police are asking for the public’s help in searching for a 25-year-old man who disappeared on Christmas Day.

Joshua Michael Tally was last seen at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Guadalupe Street in Kerrville, police said.

He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair. He has tattoos on his stomach and back.

Kerrville police said anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 830-257-8181.

