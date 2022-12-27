50º

WEATHER ALERT

Multiple roads closed near AT&T Center, game delayed due to incident, officials say

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office closed multiple roadways downtown due to an incident at the AT&T Center Monday night. The Spurs have also delayed its basketball game by 30 minutes. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office closed multiple roadways near the AT&T Center due to an incident before Monday night’s basketball game, according to BCSO.

The Spurs delayed its basketball game by 30 minutes due to the incident.

BCSO said a trash can was reported to authorities but was deemed safe after further inspection.

Houston Street was shut down during the investigation from N Walters Street to AT&T Center Pkwy, along with E-Commerce Street at Coca-Cola Pl.

AT&T Center Pkwy is open, and gates D, E, and F are open for those attending tonight’s game.

Traffic will be delayed until the incident has been resolved, said BCSO.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

