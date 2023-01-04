San Antonio nonprofit is fighting food insecurity with Aquaponics

SAN ANTONIO – The local nonprofit Gardopia Garden is working on a project that is bringing the area community some healthy sustainable food.

Charles Blank is in charge of the project that was created over a year ago at the garden, which is located on 619 North New Braunfels Avenue.

“This can change a household by making them food secure,” Blank said.

Blank said the Aquaponics system works by using fish, plants and bacteria.

“What happens with this beneficial bacteria is that it turns the fish waste, fish poop, into plant food. So it takes it from ammonia to uniform of nitrogran for the plants and its gravity fed into these tanks. The plants take out that nitrogen so it doesn’t harm the fish and then this pump sends it back to our fish tank and it recirculating the entire time,” Blank said.

The nonprofit will be building these aquaponics systems at local schools and showcasing them at a major event this year.

“We are ecstatic on doing it at the Young Women’s Leadership Academy, Highland Park and the rodeo,” Blank said.

To learn more you can visit their website, by clicking here.