1 person killed in fiery big rig crash on 410 ramp to I-35; ramp could be closed through evening commute

One person believed to be deceased after an 18 wheeler crashed and caught fire on the ramp from Loop 410 South to I-35 South.

SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed in a fiery big rig crash Thursday afternoon and police are urging people to avoid the area while they clear the scene.

It happened at about 12:30 p.m. on the ramp from southbound Loop 410 to southbound Interstate 35.

A police spokesperson said the driver of the 18-wheeler lost control of the rig, which was hauling spools of metal cable, and flipped the rig on its side. It quickly became engulfed in flames.

Two SAPD sergeants witnessed the crash and, along with several witnesses, helped the driver get out and tried to extinguish the flames. He suffered minor injuries.

They were not able to get the passenger out of the rig and an SAPD spokesperson said that person is presumed dead.

Traffic investigators worked to clear the scene Thursday afternoon.

Police said the area was dangerous for drivers and asked people to avoid the area until the wreckage has been cleaned up.

The ramp from southbound Loop 410 to southbound I-35 is expected to be closed for several hours and could remain closed through the evening commute.