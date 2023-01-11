Universal Parks & Resorts to open new theme park, hotel in Texas

SAN ANTONIO – Universal Parks & Resorts announced Wednesday that it is bringing a “one-of-a-kind theme park” to Texas.

The theme park will be designed for younger audiences with family-friendly attractions, shows and character meet and greets, the company announced in a press release.

Universal purchased 97 acres of land in Frisco — north of Dallas. The location is east of the Dallas North Tollway and north of Panther Creek Parkway.

The land will be used for the park and an adjacent themed hotel.

The company said the park will be smaller in size and have a completely different look and feel than Universal’s theme parks in Hollywood and Orlando, but with the same quality, officials said.

“The proposed park will be designed to be more intimate and engaging for younger audiences and will be sized for a regional audience,” the release stated.

“We think North Texas is the perfect place to launch this unique park for families given its growing popularity within this part of the country,” said Page Thompson, President, New Ventures, Universal Parks & Resorts.

The announcement came the same day Universal said it has plans to bring a horror-themed entertainment experience to Las Vegas.