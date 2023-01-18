Spurs, Victory Capital announce partnership for new performance center

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs Sports & Entertainment and Victory Capital Inc. announced a multi-year naming rights partnership for the team’s new performance center Wednesday.

The Victory Capital Performance Center will be located at The Rock at La Cantera.

The facility is set to open in late summer 2023 and will feature a state-of-the-art training facility for the San Antonio Spurs. The 134,000-square-foot building will be equipped with a motion capture shooting lab, environmental training room, hydrotherapy pools, sensory deprivation tank, team dining room, and performance kitchen.

The building will be the first mass timber-constructed training facility in professional sports and one of the largest mass timber-construction buildings in Texas.

Fans will be allowed to get a behind-the-scenes look at a day in the life of a Spurs player as the center will feature a tour path.

Victory Capital Inc. logo will be featured atop the performance center and will be incorporated into other areas throughout the facility, including the practice courts.

“We welcome the opportunity to work with an elite organization with a winning track record and a commitment to giving back to the San Antonio community,” said Victory Capital Chairman and CEO David Brown. “The Spurs organization is well known for its performance-driven and team-oriented culture, which are values that we share. We are proud to join the Spurs family and put our name on a cutting-edge facility that exemplifies innovation and highlights the future of this vibrant city.”

The global asset management firm relocated its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2019.

“Our 50-year legacy is interwoven with San Antonio’s rich history and through this partnership with Victory Capital, we are excited to continue investing in the future of the Spurs and the city of San Antonio,” said RC Buford, Chief Executive Officer for SS&E. “Victory Capital is a leader among the next generation of companies that are choosing to move their businesses to San Antonio. Through our shared values and desire to invest in important life skills, such as financial wellness, we are striving to have a transformative impact on the communities we serve for generations to come.”