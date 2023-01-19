Thinx settles class action lawsuit, here’s how to file a claim for reimbursement

Popular period underwear company Thinx recently settled a class action lawsuit following allegations that the products contain “forever chemicals.”

Thinx has denied the allegations that its products contain perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, but independent third-party testing found the presence of these chemicals in the underwear, according to Mashable.

“With respect to PFAS, Thinx confirms that PFAS have never been a part of its product design, and that it will continue to take measures to help ensure that PFAS are not intentionally added to Thinx Period Underwear at any stage of production. The proposed settlement is not an admission of guilt or wrongdoing of any kind by Thinx,” the class action settlement website states.

If you purchased a pair of Thinx period underwear between Nov. 12, 2016 and Nov. 28, 2022, you can file a claim for partial reimbursement.

The deadline to file a claim is April 12, 2023.

There are several options for reimbursement, including a cash reimbursement of up to $7 per pair purchased or a voucher that offers a 35% discount on a future purchase. The full details are available at thinxunderwearsettlement.com. Up to three pairs of underwear can be claimed per person.

