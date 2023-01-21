SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for driver in fatal hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that happened on the city’s East Side.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on January 18 at the intersection of S WW. White Road and Brideman Drive.

SAPD said Abraham Ortega, 25, was walking when he was struck by a silver Dodge Durango traveling northbound on S WW White Rd.

The driver of the Dodge Durango fled the scene without attempting to provide aid to Ortega. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries, police said.

SAPD said the Silver Dodge Durango may have front passenger side damage to include a possible broken passenger side headlight.

Additionally, police shared a stock photo of a Dodge Durango.

Dodge Durango (SAPD)

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.