Man in critical condition after shooting altercation ends in crash on South Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One man is hospitalized in critical condition after an altercation at a Whataburger led to a chase and crash on the city’s South Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD responded to two reports around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday — one for a shooting at a Whataburger and another for a crash at SW Loop 410 and Somerset Road intersection.

Police said two vehicles chased one another after having an altercation at the fast food restaurant.

One vehicle was struck in the chase. A man in his mid-30s to early-50s was taken to the hospital in critical condition with head trauma, said police.

Additionally, police say the man may not have been wearing his seatbelt.

SAPD said they are unsure if they were involved as the car did not match the description given by witnesses at the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation.