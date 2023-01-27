Central Texas man sentenced to prison for producing child pornography

SAN ANTONIO – A Central Texas man who persuaded a minor to record a sexually explicit video has been sentenced to prison.

Thomas Owen Norvell, 38, was sentenced to 15 years in prison with an additional 15 years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The victim’s relative reported Norvell to Live Oak police, who then requested the help of the FBI, court documents state.

FBI agents arrested Norvell on Nov. 30, 2021, in Fairbanks, Alaska, where he was living. Authorities said he was previously living in Lakeway, a city northwest of Austin.

Following his arrest, he was transferred to Austin, where he remained in custody. He pleaded guilty to a charge of producing child sexual exploitation material in October 2020.

“It took a lot of courage for the victim in this case to speak up and for their relative to report the abuse that had taken place,” U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas said in a news release. “I commend our law enforcement partners here in Texas and in Alaska for investigating and arresting this predator, leading to this lengthy sentence.”

Live Oak police and the FBI investigated the case.

Read also: