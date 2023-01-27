City of San Antonio to accept applications to fill District 7 vacancy beginning Feb. 13

City officials have declined to discuss an April 28 incident at city hall in which a female convention center employee was later temporarily committed to a psychiatric unit.

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio will start to accept applications to fill the District 7 vacancy on the city council beginning Feb. 13.

The position became vacant after Councilwoman Ana Sandoval announced her resignation from City Council, citing growing personal obligations.

Applications will be accepted through Feb. 24 and can be submitted to the Office of the City Clerk at City Hall on 100 Military Plaza Suite 101.

Applicants can make appointments by emailing OOCC@sanantonio.gov.

The city said people need the following requirements to hold office:

Must be a citizen of the United States.

Must be at least 18 years of age.

Must be a qualified City of San Antonio voter by the filing deadline.

Must have resided in San Antonio continuously for one year before applying.

Must have resided in the respective council district for at least six months before applying and continue to do so throughout the term of office. If residing in an area annexed into the city recently, the applicant must have lived in their residence six months before annexation.

Must not have been determined mentally incapacitated by a court’s final judgment or convicted of a felony unless pardoned or otherwise released from the resulting disabilities of that felony conviction. Successful completion of probation or parole does not make a convicted felon eligible to hold an elected office.

The city said it would not accept applications on Feb. 17 or Feb. 20 to avoid conflicting with the filings for a place in the May election ballot.

The council will shortlist applicants at their B session on March 1. They will interview applicants and select the interim councilmember at their A session the next day, where the chosen applicant will be sworn in and take their seat.

