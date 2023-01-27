Passenger in van dies following head-on wreck with big rig on Northeast Side

Man dressed in Fred Flinstone costume and swinging object on road fatally struck by car, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A passenger in a van died on Friday morning following a head-on crash with a big rig on the Northeast Side.

The crash happened before 7 a.m. in the 3900 block of Naco Perrin Boulevard, near Bulverde Road and Wurzbach Parkway.

Police said a white van was traveling southbound on Bulverde Road. The driver drifted left, jumped a concrete median and drove the wrong way into the northbound lanes of Naco Perrin.

The van then struck a big rig that was traveling north on Naco Perrin.

A front-seat male passenger in the van was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the van was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said it is unknown why the van crossed over into oncoming traffic. The incident is under investigation.