Man charged with capital murder after his parents found dead, leading law enforcement on 10-hour manhunt, sheriff says

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – A 28-year-old man has been charged with killing his parents and leading law enforcement authorities on a 10-hour-long search and chase across multiple county lines, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Derrick Sean Sherwood was charged with capital murder and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.

At 3 a.m. Sunday, a family member found the suspect’s parents, Michael Sherwood, 60, and Rene Sherwood, 56, dead inside their home in the 100 block of Maravillas Drive north of Leming. Both victims had been shot once, ACSO said.

Authorities began an investigation and worked to locate Derrick Sean Sherwood, who was missing, along with his parents’ Volkswagen Jetta.

Just after 6 a.m., deputies were informed of a possible spotting near FM 99 in far southeast Atascosa County.

Deputies located the missing vehicle at 6:50 a.m. and attempted to stop Sherwood. However, he evaded arrest and led a pursuit in Live Oak County.

Sherwood crashed the car into a tree and fence. He then jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Two pistols were found inside the car. ACSO believed one of them to be the murder weapon.

A multi-agency 10-hour manhunt began, involving tracking dogs, aircraft, and approximately 60 officers from Atascosa County, Live Oak, and McMullen County sheriff’s offices, along with Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Department of Public Safety.

A DPS aircraft spotted the suspect about a mile away in a creek, where he was arrested without incident.

He was treated for minor injuries and turned over to Atascosa County deputies.

Derrick Sean Sherwood was taken to the Atascosa County Jail on a warrant for evading arrest with a motor vehicle. He has also been charged with capital murder, but his bond has not yet been set.