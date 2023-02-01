34º

Local News

Suspect shot, killed outside North Side bar identified by ME’s Office

Jesse Reyna, 38, was killed outside Garden Bistro Bar on Blanco Road on Saturday night

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: SAPD, Crime, San Antonio
SAPD: Security guard shot, suspect killed on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot and killed outside a North Side bar has been identified.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 38-year-old Jesse Reyna.

San Antonio police said the shooting happened just before midnight on Saturday outside the Garden Bistro Bar on Blanco Road near Loop 1604.

Police said Reyna showed up at the bar and shot a security guard at the front door, critically wounding him.

Another security guard shot Reyna, killing him, police said.

