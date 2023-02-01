TxDOT & Bexar County Public Works prepare for another icy day

San Antonio – Drivers in northern Bexar County and the Hill Country had a slippery commute Tuesday morning, and they may face another on Wednesday.

Crews from the Texas Department of Transportation and Bexar County Public Works were out Tuesday continuing to treat roads and highways, emphasizing bridges and overpasses, in anticipation of further cold and wet weather.

TXDOT crews have been out since Monday spraying brine. A spokeswoman Tuesday said they were focused on highways north of the San Antonio International Airport.

Bexar County Public Works began monitoring roads at 5 a.m. Tuesday and responding to areas that needed attention, said John Salazar, an assistant superintendent at the county’s Judson service center. Most of the work by Tuesday afternoon had been for bridges in the northern part of Bexar County, he said.

Salazar said county crews were on a 24-hour rotation, which he expected to last until at least Wednesday night.

“So we have crews out in the field and crews here on standby that are ready with barricades or signage that needs to go out. That way, we can close off the roads and keep everybody safe,” Salazar said.

County crews use both chat rock, which is essentially small gravel, and a new de-icing brine that includes about 20% beet juice derivative.

The county has used it before, but this is the first time it has employed it on a wide scale. According to its manufacturer, the mix is less corrosive and reduces the salt application rate.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

These school districts and colleges have announced closures, delays due to winter weather

City of SA, Bexar County offer winter weather tips