A legacy of love and leadership: A letter to Dr. Carey Latimore

He was a friend.

I have missed Dr. Carey Latimore on many occasions since he passed away last July. But during Black History Month, his absence is even more acute.

Dr. Carey Latimore was an associate minister at his church, Mt. Zion First Baptist Church, active in the San Antonio Community and was a History Professor at Trinity University.

It was at Trinity, through a television interview, that I got to meet him. I leaned on Carey’s knowledge and perspective on many occasions, over coffee and over the airwaves. The first was the meaning of Juneteenth.

He came to be a trusted source on various topics. He discussed race relations after the George Floyd verdict, the significance of removing confederate statues, and his book on faith in the African American Community.

He also talked on KSAT’s Q&A segment about Black History Month. It is why I believe it is so important we keep Carey’s spirit and words alive, even though he is gone.

He wrote an essay on “The Beauty of Black History Month,” and its words still stick with me, and I think they will with you. I often thanked Carey for those words and how he communicated them on paper and on KSAT’s air.

Dr. Carey Latimore was a one-of-a-kind person, and I think these interviews show his spirit, his intellect and his empathy. He leaves us guideposts for moving forward as Americans, and he leaves a legacy of love and leadership.

Thank You Carey,

Steve Spriester

