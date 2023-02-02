Spring Branch residents hunker down as threats of power outages continue

SPRING BRANCH, Texas – Spring Branch residents are bracing for the potential of more powerline breaks as the thick ice continues to hang over powerlines across Hill Country.

Pedernales Electric Cooperative crews continued to work through the night and the cold to restore power to customers impacted by the freezing weather.

On Wednesday, crews worked for several hours replacing broken lines at U.S. 281 and Rebecca Creek Road.

Tina Shoup had power at her home but was worried about the low-hanging lines near her property.

“We have a lot of trees down on my street. You have an electrical line that’s blocking the road right now, too,” she said.

Pat Feely, a plumber, was busy clearing limbs that fell due to the weight of the ice on them. He said he’s got days of work ahead of him.

Feely said his real work starts Thursday, when he will start taking calls as pipes thaw out.

“We haven’t been able to get to work for two days. Even if you have breaks, most plumbers, it’s not safe to be on the road,” Feely said.

The hope is that Wednesday night is the worst and things get better by Thursday for those in the Hill Country.

