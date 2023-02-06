53º

LIVE

Local News

SA Parks and Recreation Department to host a job fair on Saturday

Event is on Feb 11

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: San Antonio, Jobs, Things To Do, Outdoors
Job Fair (City of San Antonio)

SAN ANTONIO – The city is looking for people to join the Parks and Recreation Department team in various temporary positions this summer.

The job fair is Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gilbert Garza Community Center at 1450 Mira Vista, San Antonio, TX, 78228.

Open positions include lifeguard, administrative associate, community services specialist, recreation specialist, recreation instructor, recreation assistant, and pool supervisor.

Attendees can learn about summer jobs, chat with hiring managers, receive assistance completing their job applications, and interview on the spot, a news release said.

Pay ranges from $17.50 to $20.27 per hour, depending on the position.

Work locations for the lifeguard and pool supervisor positions can be at one of the 25 city pools.

READ ALSO:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

email