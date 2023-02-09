Car drives into Guadalupe River in Seguin after losing control on I-10, crashing through guardrail

Seguin police say a car that drove off Interstate 10 and fell into the Guadalupe River on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

SEGUIN – A car that was seen driving erratically on Interstate 10 ended up crashing into the Guadalupe River early Thursday morning.

Authorities said the car was heading eastbound on I-10 when it lost control, crashed through a guardrail and went down an embankment and into the river, near Reiley Road. Another driver noticed the crash, which happened at about 2 a.m., and called authorities.

The caller did not see the driver get out of the car. Police and firefighters arrived at the scene and confirmed the car was in the water.

They contacted another agency’s dive team for help, as the driver is still believed to be in that vehicle.

Police officers and firefighters are guarding the scene and are investigating near the edge of the river.

The incident does not appear to the affecting the main lanes of Interstate 10.

KSAT has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated when more information comes available.

Read also: