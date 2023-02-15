State Sen. Roland Gutierrez introduces gun safety legislation after Michigan mass shooting

AUSTIN – There have been more than 70 mass shootings so far in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive. The latest one making national headlines was Monday night at Michigan State University where three people were killed and five others hurt.

Less than 24 hours later, Texas state senator Roland Gutierrez is introducing new gun safety legislation at our state capitol.

Two of the four bills Gutierrez presented have to do with regulating and tracking ammunition sales.

Senate Bill 911 hopes to create a bulk ammunition database that will require people selling more than 200 rounds of ammo to register and provide information about the purchase, type of ammo, and identity of the purchaser.

It’ll also require people buying 200 rounds or more to undergo background checks before the sale is final.

SB 914 requires ID for the purchase of ammunition and makes it a misdemeanor for anyone to knowingly sell ammo to people younger than 18.

“When a kid buys over 900 rounds of ammunition and then he buys another 1,600 rounds of ammunition online, somehow that significance of that moment should ring true in somebody’s registry somewhere, right? Someone’s database somewhere,” Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez introduced two other pieces of legislation. SB 912 expands safe storage requirements for all firearms, not just ones accessible to children.

SB 913 requires every firearm owner to have liability insurance for injuries or deaths that occur with their firearms.

If that bill moves forward, failure to have that insurance would result in fines.

Gutierrez wasn’t alone when announcing this legislation, he was joined by families of the Santa Fe High School shooting and families of the Robb Elementary shooting.

”This right here is Jaime Guttenberg. She was a victim of the Parkland shooting. And over here is Joaquin Oliver, also a victim of the Parkland shooting,” said Jazmin Cazares while holding their pictures.

On the five-year anniversary of the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas shooting, where 17 people were killed and another 17 people were hurt, the victims are being remembered by the families of the Robb Elementary victims.

Javier Cazares was one of the fathers standing with Gutierrez on Tuesday. He said the latest shooting in Michigan is reinvigorating his fight.

“Action needs to be done. You know, hopes and prayers are not going to do much. These laws need to be changed,” he said.

The Michigan State University shooting hit close to home for Jazmin. Two of her friends survived it after having already survived other mass shootings.

“It’s such a uniquely American experience to survive through two mass shootings, wondering if there’s going to be a third,” Jazmin said.

Mack Segovia, a supporter of Eliahna Torres’ family, says changes are needed so more families don’t face their reality.

“It’s not any easier on this side. I promise you it’s painful. It’s painful, and we wouldn’t want anybody on our side,” Segovia said.

