Prescribed burns scheduled for JBSA-Camp Bullis from Feb. 21-26

SAN ANTONIO – Joint Base San Antonio says prescribed burns are planned for Camp Bullis this month to reduce dead vegetation and brush.

The prescribed burns are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Sunday, Feb. 26. During this time, people may see or smell smoke in the area.

JBSA said its Fire Emergency Services personnel are coordinating with local fire departments to ensure they happen safely and within the scheduled timeline.

It is intended to reduce fuel loads, like thick brush, to lower the risk of future, unplanned wildfires.

JBSA-Camp Bullis spans 27,000 acres in North Bexar County, near Interstate 10 and Loop 1604. It includes ranges, training areas and wildlands used by service members for training.

