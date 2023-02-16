SAISD elementary science teacher named KSAT12′s Educator of the Month

Administrators at SAISD’s Douglass Elementary credit science teacher Kiana Bourgois for going above and beyond not only in the classroom, but outside the classroom as well.

They say Bourgois reached out to and met with students and their families, when they needed that help the most.

It’s one of the many reasons why she has been selected as KSAT’s Educator of the Month.

Bourgois’ students say they are happy that their teacher was selected for this honor, but that admiration goes both ways.

“The thing I love most is the students themselves,” said Bourgois. “They have been really welcoming to allow me to be a part of their community, their families, and they let me know every single day that I’m a part of their life.”

And, Kiana Bourgois has remained a part of her students’ lives even through the toughest times, like during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had some families that were very nervous about coming into the school, so she reached out and she asked if she could go to them,” said Dr. Stephanie Ratliff, Douglass Elementary Principal. “And, she found a local restaurant. Dakota, it is down the street and they opened up their back patio.(to the students and their families)”.

Now that they are back in the classroom, Kiana said she is all about making learning “hands on.”

“I have tried my best to make it as fun as possible,” said Bourgois. “Most of the students hadn’t been exposed to science in, like a big experimental way. And, so starting at the beginning of the year, we did we made ice cream. If you were to ask the kids if we made ice cream this year, that was their favorite thing. "

Fifth grader Edwin Toruno said he loves the experiments in her class and fifth grader Bianca Rene Salas also says Bourgois is a caring teacher as well.

“How loving and caring she is,” said Salas. “She always likes to comfort us and she always likes to bring our mood up.”

“I think it’s an honor, said Bourgois. “I see so many wonderful educators on our campus and I think it’s incredible to be honored for something that I feel is a normal part of my day.”