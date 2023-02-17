Behind the Kitchen Door: Health inspectors find pests crawling on baked goods in display case

SAN ANTONIO – During a recent inspection, health inspectors found some pretty disturbing conditions inside a South Side bakery, including bugs crawling on baked goods inside the display cases.

Las Palmas Bakery #2

Las Palmas Bakery #2, located in the 1800 block of Palo Alto Road, earned a 78 on its inspection last month.

Right off the bat, the inspector found several pests crawling on the baked goods. The inspector noted he found both live and dead roaches inside the display case, and that’s not all.

A toy car was also found parked directly on top of a pastry inside the display case.

The cases also had food debris inside that needed to be cleaned out.

Chemicals, including WD-40 and Windex, were found stored in the food prep area, and flour was being stored directly on the floor.

The toilet was heavily soiled in the bathroom with a “brown substance.” The owner told the inspector the plumbing in the bathroom was broken.

The business was closed when KSAT Investigates reporter Tim Gerber stopped by this week. However, an employee inside the bakery did answer some questions.

The worker told Gerber they were working with pest control services to deal with the roaches and said they would be there on Friday to do a treatment.

The inspector ordered a re-inspection and told the business to fix the display cases, clean the toilet and fix the other plumbing issues.

El Sabrosito De Jalisco

El Sabrosito De Jalisco in the 100 block of Weidner Road got a 77 on its January inspection.

They were storing raw food above ready-to-eat foods. While food made the day before was found to be too warm because it was not properly cooled.

The establishment needed to hire a plumber to fix several faucets and leaks. The business was also told to repair a hole in the kitchen wall where water was draining outside, causing grease and waste to build up that needed to be cleaned and sanitized.

A re-inspection was ordered.

Lien Hung Chinese and Vietnamese Restaurant

Lien Hung Chinese and Vietnamese Restaurant in the 200 block of Remount Drive was temporarily shut down due to a lack of hot water.

The establishment was also not following the correct rapid cooling method for foods. Cooked rice and other foods were left at room temperature, and the foods inside the refrigerator were too warm.

A plumber was called to fix the water heater during the inspection, and they were allowed to reopen when the repairs were made, but they still earned a re-inspection.

Score Guide:

100-90 = A (Very Good to Acceptable)

89-80 = B (Acceptable to Marginal)

79 or lower = C (Marginal to Poor)

*Metro Health indicates that scores of 69 or lower are failing scores

