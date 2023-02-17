City of San Antonio to hold workshops to help homeowners lower property taxes

City of San Antonio to hold workshops on lowering property taxes

SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio, Neighborhood and Housing Services, is hosting workshops to help homeowners learn about lowering property taxes.

Free workshops will be held from Feb. through May 8 at various locations across the city.

The next free workshop will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, at Mission Branch Library, 3134 Roosevelt Ave.

Those looking to apply for a property tax exemption can get one-on-one assistance from legal experts at the events, a news release said.

At the workshop, there will be discussions concerning tips on preparing for an appeal with the Bexar County Appraisal District before the May 15 appeal deadline.

Those attending should plan to bring a driver’s license or state-issued ID.

If you inherited your home from a family member who has died and their name is still on the property records, you will need a copy of the prior owner’s death certificate, the property’s most recent utility bill, and, if possible a citation of any court record relating to your ownership of the property, ac news release said.

Upcoming Workshops:

February 27: 4 to 6 p.m. Maverick Library, 8700 Mystic Park, 78254

March 4: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Palo Alto College, 1400 W Villaret Blvd, 78224

March 6: 5 to 7 p.m. McCreless Library, 1023 Ada St, 78223

March 20: 4 to 6 p.m. San Antonio Food Bank, 5200 Historic Old Hwy 90 W, 78227

March 27: 4 to 7 p.m. Ron Darner Park Headquarters, 5800 Historic Old Hwy 90, 78227

April 3: 4 to 6 p.m. Bibliotech EDU, 626 N Flores St, 78205

April 10: 4 to 6 p.m. Cody Library, 11441 Vance Jackson Rd, 78230

April 13: 2 to 4 p.m. Second Baptist Church Community Center, 3310 E Commerce St, 78220

April 17: 4 to 7 p.m. Alamodome, 100 Montana St, 78203

April 24: 4 to 6 p.m. Walker Ranch Senior Center, 835 W Rhapsody, 78216

May 6: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lanier High School, 1514 W Cesar E Chavez Blvd, 78207

May 8: 4 to 6 p.m. Semmes Library, 15060 Judson Rd, 78247

Spanish and American Sign Language interpreters will be on-site at each session to help with translation services.

More information can be found online.

