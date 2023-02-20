1 teen killed, another injured after shooting near playground, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A shooting not far from a playground where several children were playing left one teenager dead and another recovering in a hospital, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of Chihuahua Street, near an apartment complex.

Two suspects, both men, pulled up in a white vehicle and got into an argument with an 18-year-old woman. Police said they fired gunshots and struck her once in the chest.

The second victim, a 13-year-old girl, was caught in the crossfire, SAPD said.

The 18-year-old was taken by EMS to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to police. Her identity hasn’t been released.

Authorities said the 13-year-old girl was found by the playground with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was also taken to the hospital but is in stable condition, according to police.

The suspects then took off in their vehicle from the scene before officers arrived. They haven’t been located or identified.

Police believe the shooting may have been gang-related, but further details are limited.

SAPD’s homicide unit is investigating.

