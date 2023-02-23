SAN ANTONIO – The San Pedro Creek Culture Park will host two events in March aimed at bringing together community members to celebrate the rich art and culture of the Alamo City.

From 1 to 3 p.m. on March 4 at Plaza de Fundacion, guests can enjoy an artist reception talk with the two artists behind the 24-foot stainless steel sculpture ‘Creek Lines’ at the San Pedro Creek Culture Park.

Through their company, ‘Bridge Projects,’ Creators Stuart Allen and Cade Bradshaw created the structure to serve as an abstract representation of San Pedro Creek’s watershed.

Steel sculpture ‘Creek Lines’ that sits at the San Pedro Creek Culture Park (Bridge Projects)

Another art-centered event in March is Community Paint Day, led by artists Tyson Davis and Jocelyn Van Taylor.

The event will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 8, at Mosaic Multiplex at 146 N WW White Rd.

Guest will have the opportunity to create art pieces alongside experienced artists.

Celebrate art at San Pedro Creek Culture Park this March (San Pedro Creek Culture Park)

Both gatherings are free and no prior registration is needed.

More information on upcoming events at the San Pedro Creek Culture Park can be found online.

