Congressman Joaquin Castro undergoes surgery to have gastrointestinal tumors removed

HOUSTON – U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of San Antonio underwent successful surgery on Monday at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston to remove tumors in his gastrointestinal tract.

The Democratic congressman who represents District 20 released the following statement:

Today, I successfully underwent surgery to remove gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors. Last summer, doctors discovered these small, slow-growing, and mostly asymptomatic tumors following a series of tests.

My prognosis is good. I expect to be home recovering in Texas for several weeks before returning to Washington to continue my work on behalf of the people of my hometown, San Antonio.

Thank you to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff at MD Anderson Cancer Center and the University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio for their care and treatment and thank you to my family for their love and support.

