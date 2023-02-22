Funeral service for San Antonio business icon Red McCombs to be held at Tobin Center on Monday

SAN ANTONIO – The funeral service for San Antonio business icon Red McCombs has been scheduled for Monday, Feb. 27.

The Tobin Center of the Performing Arts will hold the service, titled “A Celebration of a Life Well Lived,” at 10 a.m.

The venue will also be illuminated in red this week to honor the car dealership and communications magnate, philanthropist and former sports team owner.

McCombs died at his home on Sunday, Feb. 19 at 95 years old. He died surrounded by family, according to a statement.

McCombs owned a car dealership empire that spanned 60 locations and co-founded Clear Channel in 1972.

He was also pivotal in bringing the Spurs to San Antonio and owned the team two separate times. He also owned the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Nuggets at one time.

The McCombs family released the following statement on Monday.

The entire McCombs Family is heartbroken to announce that our father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Red McCombs, passed away on Sunday February 19, 2023. As he drew his last breath peacefully at home, he was surrounded by family that loved and adored him. Red was a visionary entrepreneur who touched many lives and impacted our community in immeasurable ways. But to us he was always, first and foremost, “Dad” or “Poppop.” We mourn the loss of a Texas icon.

